PNP told to reassess drug war procedures

Concerned about the alleged involvement of some cops in unlawful killings, President Duterte has directed the police and military to “reassess” their operational procedures in the campaign against illegal drugs and crimes to curb abuse.

In his recent speech in Malacañang, the President was upset that some lawmen kill criminals suspects “illegally” instead of following official procedures during law enforcement operations.

“Kaya ang mga pulis, mga military, kindly reassess the — marami kasi of late, marami ang mga pulis nasabit. Why do you have to kill them illegally? You can always corner them, find out if they have committed the shabu, act of trafficking…and if he resists arrest violently, you are free to kill,” Duterte said during the Christmas tree lighting at the Palace grounds Monday.

“So bakit ka maghanap ka ng panahon na iba illegal? I’m really at a loss of how to explain to them,” he said.

Duterte reminded anew the country’s law enforcers not to abuse their authority as the government sustains the relentless war on drugs. He said he would only defend those who perform their duty in accordance with the law.

“Sinabi ko naman sa pulis huwag kayong mag-abuso. You can kill them legally. And why do you have to kill them illegally?” he said, noting that he expected cops underwent basic training on “self-defense, fulfillment of duty, defense of relatives,” among others.

“If you are there in the performance of your duty and there’s only one instance where you can kill — really kill a person whether a criminal or whatnot is that your life is in danger in the performance of your duty,” he said.

The President issued the remarks after the conviction of three cops for killing Kian delos Santos during an anti-drug operation in Caloocan City last year. He earlier ruled out grant pardon to these cops, saying he would not condone those who commit murder.

Despite the latest court decision, the President vowed the government would push ahead with the campaign against illegal drugs trade.

“There is no let-up here just because a few policemen killed somebody,” he said.

“There will never be a let-up in the campaign against drugs and the killing will continue for as long as there are people who would resist arrest and fight it out,” he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

