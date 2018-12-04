Univ. of Baguio joining PSSBC

Not only one but two elite provincial teams will be competing in the Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship (PSSBC) Rain or Shine Elastopaint Cup which starts on Dec. 15 at the SGS Stadium in Quezon City.

PSSBC chairman Terry Que announced that University of Baguio has also been invited to take part in the event to give the City of Pines dribblers the opportunity to test their skills against the best teams from UAAP, NCAA and Fil-Chinese Amateur Athletics Federation (FCAAF).

“Aside from helping the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas discover new talents, we, in the PSSBC, want to promote the highest standard of sportsmanship, competition and fair play among athletes,” said Que, who co-owns Rain or Shine in the PBA with Raymond Yu.

The other provincial team is University of Cebu which had earlier secured a spot in the annual tournament after topping the prestigious CESAFI tournament.

This year’s edition will also mark the return of Xavier School which will be bannered by Miguel Tan, Jedrick Lim, Lance Alandy, Darren Sytin and Ryan Yu.

Also taking part in the event also backed by Blackwater Sports’ Dioceldo Sy, Hapee Toothpaste’s Dr. Cecilio Pedro, IronCon Builder’s Jimi Lim, Che Lu Bar and Grill’s Jimmy dela Cruz, MEC Networks’ Leoncio Chua, Freego’s Eduard Tio and Dickies Underwear’s Rudy Yu are Far Eastern University, National University, and University of Santo Tomas from UAAP.

Reigning titlist Mapua will lead NCAA along with La Salle Greenhills, Jose Rizal University and two-time champion San Beda University while inaugural titlist Hope Christian High School and Chiang Kai Shek College will carry the colors of FCAAF in the event also backed by Poly Gloss, Masumax Food Supplement, Cherrylume, SUMO GI Sheets and Choi Garden.

