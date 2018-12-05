No need for an EO to rehabilitate Panglao Island, El Nido

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The government is determined to push through with the rehabilitation of two other popular beach destinations in the country even without an executive order from President Duterte.

“On the rehabilitation of Panglao Island in Bohol and El Nido in Palawan, the Cabinet agreed that there is no need to issue an Executive Order,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

The decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting convened by the President in Malacanang last Tuesday.

A government task force recently announced plans to conduct a massive clean-up drive and rehabilitation of El Nido and Panglao Island amid reports of environmental issues similar to Boracay.

The task force, composed of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu, and Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, however, ruled out any Boracay-like closure of the two islands pending the rehabilitation.

“Walang total closure,” Año said.

Puyat also affirmed there was “no closure but only rehabilitation” in Panglao and El Nido. “No need for EO because it’s only rehabilitation. The mandates of the three agencies will suffice,” she said.

Puyat said the President has also directed the task force to inspect other major tourist destinations that do not follow environment law.

“We are also going to Coron and Siargao. I was the one who brought it up in the Cabinet and he said he was happy,” she said.

“He said all major tourist destinations should follow environmental laws,” she added. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments