Another win for ‘Respeto’

TREB Monteras’ critically-acclaimed film “Respeto” continues to gain international recognition bagging the Jury Best Film award in the Youth Days category of the 31st Exground Filmfest in Wiesbaden, Germany.

“The Philippine film ‘Respeto’ has convinced the youth jury in many ways. It introduces us to the frightening conditions of a country where people can be shot by the police on the street on the mere suspicion of having committed a crime,” according to a statement posted on the official 31st Exground Filmfest website.

The film also secured an award from the International film festival of India, where Monteras received the Centenary Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

“Respeto” tells the story of rising young rapper, Hendrix (Abra).

It was an official entry to the 2017 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, bagging the Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and Audience Choice Award trophies.

Early this year, “Respeto” was awarded the Best Feature Film in the Teen Section of the 36th Carrousel International du Film de Rimouski in Quebec, Canada, then the Silver Tiger Uncaged Award at the New York Asian Film Festival; as with Best Film, Best Director, and the Audience Choice Award at the 16th Cyprus Film Days International Film Festival. (REGS PARUNGAO)

