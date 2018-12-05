Arnis tilt under way at MOA

The National Arnis Encounter 2018, an annual tournament of Arnis Philippines (ARPI), resumes today at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Arnisadores from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao competed in the opening round yesterday, according to ARPI president Raymond Velayo.

The winners, however, will be known on Friday.

Velayo, meantime, insists that ARPI remains as the official national sports association (NSA) despite claims by some groups.

“Arnis Philippines Inc. (ARPI) shall continue with the programs amidst the unfounded and groundless propaganda and allegations being hurled against us,” said Velayo.

“ARPI cannot be removed without a cause and due process. We stand firm that we are still the NSA for arnis. We have been successful in all our endeavors as an NSA,” said Velayo.

Velayo was also furious when some groups questioned the group’s accomplishments.

“They question what we have done for the past 30 years? More than what they think. Despite ARPI’s accomplishments, they alleged otherwise – that we have not done anything of merit nor significance. One of the paramount feats is and will be standing firm on what is right and just for the National Sports and Martial Arts of the Philippines,” he said.

