Outgoing AFP chief is new presidential peace adviser

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Another military man will soon join the official family of President Duterte.

The President has chosen outgoing Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. as the next presidential adviser on the peace process, Malacañang announced yesterday.

Galvez, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1985, is scheduled to retire from the military service on Dec. 12. He is expected to take the place of Jesus Dureza who recently resigned amid a corruption scandal in the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.

“The President announced his intention to appoint Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

The imminent appointment of Galvez was announced during a Cabinet meeting convened by the President in Malacañang last Tuesday.

Even prior to the resignation of Dureza, Galvez has reportedly offered his services to work at the OPAPP after his retirement. He has expressed support for the government’s peace initiatives, including the efforts to end the conflict with the communist rebel group.

Dureza, a former classmate of Duterte, quit his post last week as part of command responsibility after his two subordinates were implicated in alleged corruption.

Duterte has lauded Dureza for showing “delicadeza” when he tendered his resignation. “Under the principle of command responsibility, whether you really know about it or not, you have to assume full responsibility. I like the show of delicadeza. It’s good and it is…You honor yourself with a kind of behavior,” Duterte said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments