Pinay singer secures spot on ‘X Factor Romania’ live shows

BELLA Santiago continues to amaze audiences and judges alike of “X Factor Romania.”

The singer, who hails from Dasmariñas, Cavite, has advanced to the live performance part of the show, the first ever Filipino to do so.

On the singing competition’s recent episode, Santiago belted out Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit “Total Eclipse Of The Heart,” outshining Christian Sanda in the Duel round.

Mentor Delia Matache admitted she had a hard time choosing between the two singers because both are really good.

“It was fantastic. Ihave no words!” Matache said.

Judge Stefan Banica added, “Applause for both contestants. That is what Icall a duel! You chose two well-known pieces and my favorite ones. It was a risk for you, Christian. The difference is you’ve shown a different side of you. Bella showed a different kind of artistry. You have two extremely competitive contestants.”

Sanda, on the other hand, expressed his admiration for the Pinay singer.

“Bella is a complete package, has an amazing voice, her stage presence. I am speechless. She knows her body very well,” he said. (REGS PARUNGAO)

