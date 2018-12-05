San Beda eyes another glory

1 SHARES Share Tweet

San Beda University hopes to make up for its failed title bid in the NCAA when it goes for a back-to-back championship in the Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship (PSSBC) Rain or Shine Elastopaint Cup which launches its 7th edition starting Dec. 15 at the SGS Stadium in Quezon City.

The Red Cubs are proud holders of 22 titles in the country’s oldest league but were disappointments in the last three seasons with the Mapua Red Robins winning the 2016 and 2018 titles and the La Salle Greenhills reigning supreme two years ago.

With the entry of former National University star Rhayyan Amsali, the Red Cubs hope to turn their fortunes around starting in this year’s PSSBC where they are going for their third title.

The Red Cubs became the first two-time champion of the event also sponsored by Freego, Che’ Lu Bar and Grill, IronCon Builders, Dickies Underwear, Hapee Toothpaste, Blackwater Sports and MEC Networks by winning last year’s title.

They won their first title four years ago.

“San Beda is still one of the teams to beat with the entry of Amsali,” said league chairman Terry Que.

Meantime, event’s organizer Edster Sy said the coaches meeting will be held today at Sha Tin Courtyard Resto on Del Monte, Quezon City.

Aside from Amsali, also expected to provide firepower for the Red Cubs are Josh Lazaro, Yukien Andrada, Penny Estacio, Kai Oliva and Kenneth Pelipel.

Related

comments