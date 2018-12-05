Silicon Valley leads Fil-Am golf winners

Silicon Valley Golfers Links Club and Fil-Am Golf of Florida topped their respective divisions in the 69th Fil-Am Invitational golf team championships Wednesday in Baguio City.

Silicon Valley closed out with 80 points at the Baguio Country Club to top the Fil-D division with 287, five points ahead of Team City of Vallejo. IGC Seniors settled for third place with 281.

Fil-Am Golf of Florida, on the other hand, edged Club Intramuros Senior Golfers Association, 246- 245, for the Am-D crown. Golf F-Veterans placed third with 241.

The Florida golfers scored 65 points at the Camp John Hay course Wednesday.

Three rounds into the annual event, the division leaders were Dugong Bughaw (311) in Senior Fil-A, Mighty Sandigans (238) in Senior Fil-C, B&Y Utopia (261) in Senior Am-A and Fil-Am Golf of Florida (246) in Senior Am-D.

Selected results:

Senior Fil-A – Dugong Bughaw 311 (112-104-95), Baylor Pitt 293 (104-98-91), Baguio Country Club 277 (88-110-79), San Miguel Corp. 276 (95-98-83), Hotel Bahia 268 (93-97-78)

Senior Fil-C – Mighty Sandigans 238 (81-80-77), Ropali-Isabela 229 (77-80-72), Eaglemasters 228 (83-83-62), Guam Kool Swingers 227 (82-73-72), Pines Golf of California 214 (70-73-71)

Senior Fil-D – Silicon Valley Golfers Links Club 287 (75-74-58-80), Team City of Vallejo 282 (78-78-59-67), IGC Seniors 281 (64-80-72-65), Wapinoy 275 (74-83-64-54), Team Hollywood 1 268 (79-69-62-58)

Senior Am-A – B&Y Utopia 261 (86-81-94), Moto 257 (91-72-94), A-1 Driving 253 (84-8287), Magiting 83 247 (86-81-80), Mamala Bay 240 (75-84-81)

Senior Am-C – Baguio Country Club 264 (97-77-90), Davao Eaglemasters 249 (83-83-83), Hillsiders Baguio 245 (72-82-91), Korea Morning Calm 227 (78-68-81), Fil Golfers of Hawaii 217 (73-73-71)

Senior Am-D – Fil-Am Golf of Florida 246 (43-68-70-65), Club Intramuros Senior Golfers Association 245 (63-57-58-67), Golf F-Veterans 241 (47-61-66-67), EK Amigos 228 (57-51-55-65), FilGolfers of Honolulu 217 (44-49-50-74)

