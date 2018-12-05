The true disciple

Gospel Reading: Mt 7:21, 24-27

JESUS said to his disci­ples: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the Kingdom of heav­en, but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven.

“Everyone who listens to these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house on rock. The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and buffeted the house. But it did not collapse; it had been set sol­idly on rock. And everyone who listens to these words of mine but does not act on them will be like a fool who built his house on sand. The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and buffeted the house. And it collapsed and was com­pletely ruined.”

REFLECTIONS: A wise man… built his house on rock

An image used by Isaiah to describe God is a “rock”; he refers to God as “an eternal Rock” (Is 26:4). When Yahweh rescued the Israelites from Egypt, God command­ed Moses to strike the rock with the staff that he struck in the Red Sea. From the rock in Horeb, the thirst of the Israelites was quenched, and they continued to live. Paul recalled this particular experience of Israel and referred to the water that gushed forth from the rock in Moses’ time to be the Spirit of God. “…all drank the same spiritual drink, for they drank from a spiritual rock that followed them, and the rock was the Christ” (1 Cor 10:4).

In our desire to follow the Lord, Jesus admonishes us to be firm in the faith by liv­ing the Word of God. It is never enough to listen to Jesus’ teachings and commands. If we live by God’s teachings, we are build­ing a house with a strong foundation. No storms can bring it down. But if we do not abide by God’s words, we are building on sand. When heavy trials come our way, we will easily collapse.

Jesus calls Peter “rock,” and he assures Peter that the Church will remain firm un­der his guidance and leadership. But it is important to acknowledge that any lead­er, or any believer, who remains solid like “rock” draws firmness and strength not from oneself but from the “eternal Rock.”

Do people see you as a “rock,” as some­body firm in faith or strong in the midst of trials? How do you lift up those who are weak?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS,” 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

