Unusual showbiz names

ANYTHING BUT – Sure, showbiz is synonymous to glamour. Still there are unusual screen and stage names which are anything but glamorous.

Think Babalu and Babalina. Chichay and Tolindoy.

How about Dely Atay-Atayan and Andoy

Balum-Balunan?

Matutina and Aruray.

Golay, the early stage-show moniker of the King of Comedy, Dolphy.

Chiquito – at times spelled To-Chi-Qui.

Ungga Ayala (the dwarf), Mosang, Tia Pusit.

From way back: Surot (Billy Vizcarra), Menggay.

Lopito and Lopita.

Sano Tula (screen name of acclaimed director Manuel Silos, of “Biyaya ng Lupa” fame).

Batotoy, Gregorio Ticman, Pugo &Togo, Pugak and Tugak ( painter Peck Piñon, father of action director Efren Piñon).

Monang Carvajal, Billy Liliput, Pamboy, Casmot, Ngongo, Kasupang. Patsy, Angge, Cachupoy, Canuplin.

* * *

UNUSUAL BUT – There are unusual names that are appealing, pleasing to the ear.

Paraluman right away comes to mind. She was earlier billed Mina de Gracia. Offcam, Paraluman is Sigrid Von Giese.

Luningning, Amapola, Españita, Amandita.

Flor de Hasmin, Lirio del Valle, Mona Lisa, Mila del Sol, Luz-Vi-Minda, Alma Bella, Amparo Sietereales, Blanca Nieva, Norma Blancaflor, Rosa Rosal, Linda Estrella, Rosa del Rosario, Angelita Rumba Rey, Amor La Vida.

Eddie del Mar, Coco Martin, Domingo Principe, Domingo Sabado, Angel Esmeralda, Mario Montenegro (the Brown Adonis).

How about the actor initially billed “Bituing Walang Pangalan”?

He was later named Roy de Silva and finally Danilo Montes.

