Indonesian kidnap victim rescued in Sulu

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 of the Philippine Marine Ready Force Sulu under the Joint Task Force Sulu in coordination with the Sulu Provincial Police Office and intelligence units on Thursday rescued an Indonesian kidnap victim in Luuk, Sulu.

The victim was identified as Usman Yusuf who escaped from his abductors in Sitio Tubig Bual, Barangay Bual at about 7:30 a.m.

The 35-year-old Yusuf was abducted off Sempornah, Sabah, Malaysia aboard a Malaysian fishing-trawler vessel by suspected Abu Sayyaf Group members last Sept. 11.

Yusuf was brought to the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Zamboanga City for checkup after which he was presented to the commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu prior turn over to higher headquarters.

With the rescue of Yusuf, there are now only six ASG kidnap victims, three foreigners and three Filipinos.

“I commend the troops of the Joint Task Force Sulu for their unfaltering conduct of intensified military operations which bear outstanding accomplishments,” said Lt. Gen. Arnel B. dela Vega, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command. (Francis T. Wakefield)

Related

comments