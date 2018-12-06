Azkals eye miracle win

PHIL Younghusband remains confident of the Philippine Azkals’ chance of pull­ing off a sequel of the “Miracle of Hanoi” when they seek to overhaul a 2-1 deficit against semifinal foe Vietnam and ad­vance to AFF Suzuki Cup finals tonight at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

Despite giving up two goals in Sun­day’s home tie at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City, Younghusband is far from throwing the white towel going in the 7:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. Manila time) match, knowing that he and the Azkals have done the unthinkable be­fore.

Incidentally, the away leg comes a day after the eighth anniversary of the Philippines’ 2-0 win over Vietnam in the group stage of the Suzuki Cup, mark­ing the change in the landscape of the country’s football program.

Like in that memorable evening in Hanoi, the Azkals will have to overcome the odds of facing a Vietnam side that conceded all but one goal since the competition began last month.

“We’ve seen bigger miracles happen in football before and I think we still have a chance,” Younghusband said.

A two-goal victory will be enough for the Azkals of coach Sven-Goran Eriks­son to the finals against either defend­ing champion Thailand or Malaysia, given that Vietnam also holds the away goals advantage. (JONAS TERRADO)

Game Today

(Hanoi, Vietnam)

8:30 p.m. – Vietnam vs Philippines

(Vietnam leads 2-1 on aggregate)

