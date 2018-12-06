Cavaliers eye 7th UNTV win

1 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) tries to bounce back from a shock defeat to Judiciary when it faces Department of Agriculture today in the 7th UNTV Cup at the JC­SGO gym in Cubao.

The AFP Cavaliers and the DA Food Masters clash at 12:30 p.m. with the former determined to ease the pain of a 95-93 defeat to the Judiciary Magis last week that ended a six-game winning streak since the first round elims.

AFP, however, needs to play cautiously since it is up against a team badly in need of win in the event organized by UNTV presi­dent and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon.

After winning three of their first four games, it was downhill for the Food Masters since then, losing their last three games to drop to the cellar at 3-5 in the company of the Magis.

Despite the defeat, the Cava­liers are still in contention for two outright semis berth along with M alacañang-Philippine Sports Commission (5-1) and Philippine National Police (6-2).

The Palace Kamao also shoot for their 6th win when they duel with the PITC Global Traders at 2 p.m.

PITC is locked for third to fourth places with Senate and NHA at 4-3.

The Senate Defenders and the NHA Builders part ways at 3:30 p.m. in the event offering P4 mil­lion to the chosen charity of the champion team.

The Defenders are coming off an 84-76 win over the Food Mas­ters that ended a three-game losing run.

Standings: AFP (6-1), Malacañang-PSC(5-1), PNP (6-2), NHA(4-3), Sen­ate (4-3), PITC(4-3), Agriculture (3-5), Judiciary (3-5)

Games Today

(JCSGO gym, Cubao)

12:30 p.m. – Agriculture vs AFP

2 p.m. – PITC vs Malacañang-PSC

3:30 p.m. – NHA vs Senate

Related

comments