Clandestine shabu laboratory busted in San Juan City

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Police raided Thursday a clandestine laboratory in San Juan City that could produce at least P600-million worth of shabu every month.

Director Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, said 30 kilos of shabu worth P204 million was seized during the raid on a house on No. 5 Arthur St., North Greenhills.

“This is abandoned clandestine laboratory. We seized a lot of equipment and ingredients. This can produce 30 kilos in one cycle,” said Eleazar.

A cycle of shabu manufacture lasts 10 days. Thirty kilos of shabu is now valued at P204 million.

Eleazar said that the operation was an offshoot of a drug sting that resulted in the arrest of suspected big-time drug pusher Marvin Yu and South Korean chemist Kim Jong Hee late last month.

Seized during the operation was more than P2-billion worth of shabu inside an abandoned van parked in Pasig City. A follow-up operation on the condominium unit rented by the Korean the following day resulted in the seizure of some P14-million worth of shabu.

Eleazar said the clandestine laboratory appeared to be the source of the multi-billion worth of shabu being peddled by the group of Yu and the Korean chemist.

“We are unearthing a big syndicate here. There are still members of the syndicate who are out there, not yet arrested,” said Eleazar.

“Based on the network and the production of this syndicate, it appears that their operation extends beyond Metro Manila,” he added.

Eleazar, however, would not disclose the names of the syndicate members and leaders as follow-up operations are still being conducted.

“There could be more series of operations that would be conducted,” said Eleazar. (Aaron Recuenco)

Related

comments