Councilor nabbed for illegal drugs

DAVAO CITY – A municipal councilor from Davao Oriental was arrested in a checkpoint manned by Task Force Davao in Barangay Lasang, for attempting to sneak illegal drugs going inside the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The Task Force Davao identified the suspect as Eugene Rhoy Balante, councilor of Manay, Davao Oriental.

Balante entered the checkpoint around 4 p.m. onboard a van. He was requested to show the content

of his sling bag where illegal drug paraphernalia were found.

The councilor was immediately held and frisked. Seized in his possession were three empty sachets of suspected methamphetsmine hydrochloride known as shabu, two improvised glass tubes, two lighters,

and an improvised needle.

Report said that Balante was also tested positive for drugs.

Balante, who is seeking reelection, was submitted for inquest proceedings before the City Prosecutor’s Office here for violation of Republic Act 9165 the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act 2002 on Thursday morning and currently detained at Bunawan Police Station.

Balante faces absolute perpetual disqualification from any public office as stated in Section 28 of Republic Act 9165 or the criminal liability of government officials and employees if found guilty by the court. (Armando Fenequito Jr.)

