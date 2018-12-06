Defeating NPA one of Madrigal’s priorities

Incoming Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal said Thursday that defeating the New People’s Army will be one of his top priorities when he assumes command next week.

“Actually, defeating the NPA is just a part of the campaign,” Madrigal said.

“Meron tayong na tinatawag na People’s Centered Strategy. The most important thing is that they lose their support and the support system of the regulars,” Madrigal said.

Madrigal, at the same time, said for as long as all military officials work together with the stakeholders, they can soon defeat the enemy.

Meanwhile, Madrigal said it’s a huge honor for him to be appointed to the military’s highest position.

“Of coruse isang malaking karangalan ‘yung ano, mabigyan ng ano the trust, the confidence to be the AFP chief, chief of staff,” Madrigal said.

“Of course ang commander-in-chief naman natin ang mahal na Pangulo and of course, I’m honored to be trusted to be his chief of staff,” he said.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sandiwa” Class of 1985, not only was Madrigal the most senior of the AFP BOG recommendees but also among the most competent in terms of distinct professionalism, leadership, and character. (Francis T. Wakefield)

