Duterte: Gov’t strives to meet healthcare needs of Filipinos

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The government might not be able to provide health care services to all Filipinos due to shortage of funds, President Duterte said Wednesday.

The President, however, assured that government measures have been taken to meet the health needs of the public, including the establishment of “Malasakit” centers that provide aid to poor patients.

“One of the greatest really drawbacks of this country is that we are not able really to provide healthcare for the children, much less for everybody actually for short of funds,” Duterte said during the awarding of child-friendly municipalities and cities in Malacanang.

“But we endeavored to pass a law that would give them free medical attention and hospitals. We have established the Malasakit thing all over to give priority to those who are urgently in need of medical attention,” he added.

The President has sought the swift passage of the universal health care bill to give Filipinos access to affordable and quality health services. The bill, which has been certified as urgent by the President, has been approved on the bicameral conference level of Congress.

Also in the same Palace event, the President vowed to do everything to ensure the safety and protection of children from abuse, violence, and crime. He also asked local government units to be the government’s partners in keeping child-friendly communities.

“As our children are the country’s future, be assured that this administration will do everything to protect them from violence, abuse, criminality, illegal drugs, and other threats to their safety and well-being,” he said.

“Together, let us strengthen our ties and build new alliances in order to create a safe, enabling, and child-friendly environment for the succeeding generations of Filipinos.” (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments