‘Lambanog’ kills 4 more; FDA starts investigation

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Coconut wine, commonly known as “lambanog,” has claimed another four lives in Sta. Rosa, Laguna even as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) started investigation into the liquor poisoning that earlier killed four tricycle drivers in Quezon City.

Police identified the latest fatalities as Roy Basbas, a 56-year-old farmer; Gonzalo Camangon La Torre Jr., 50; Severino Callos, a 65-year-old electrician; and Herminio Caramay, a 65-year-old tricycle driver. All were residents of Captain Perlas Street in Barangay Pooc in Sta. Rosa.

Antonio Jeremias, 70, remained unconscious at the Philippine General Hospital while Robert Cruz, 48, was discharged from the PGH after receiving treatment.

Police said they received the report at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Initial investigation showed that the victims consumed lambanog known as “Bossing Tumador.” The empty plastic bottle that contained the lambanog was recovered, police said. It was unclear if both alleged cases

of liquor poisoning are related.

Meanwhile, Health Undersecretary Rolando Enrique Domingo said that the FDA is now checking if the coconut liquor, consumed by the victims, is registered or if it is indeed contaminated.

“FDA is now investigating to check if the product is registered and if the seller has a license to operate. They are also trying to secure samples for testing,” said Domingo in a text message.

The health official also encouraged the public to only purchase products registered with the FDA. “We advise the public to refrain from buying and consuming unregistered products,” he said.

In Novaliches, the four tricycle drivers died following a drinking binge. Thirteen others were hospitalized.

The fatalities were identified as Delfin Bangayon, Dennis Cuadra, 37; Alvin Reyes, 42; and Crispulo Mateo Jr., 43. The victims experienced severe stomach pain before losing consciousness. (Analou de Vera and Danny J. Estacio)

Related

comments