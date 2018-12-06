MPBL: Risers rally from 20 points down to beat Strikers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Bataan rallied from a huge 20-point deficit to beat Bacoor, 84-75, and extend its winning streak to 14 games in the MPBL Datu Cup at the Strike Gymnasium Tuesday night in Bacoor, Cavite.



The Risers fell behind by 20 points in the first half before getting their bearings back and closing out strong hand the host team a stinging defeat.

Bataan improved to 14-1 to gain enough cushion against the other powerhouse teams hanging on its coattails.

The loss was the seventh in 15 games for the Strikers.

As soon as the Risers worked double time on defense, the team was able to flex its muscle and pull away. Bataan held its rival scoreless in more than five minutes in the fourth period then unloaded 18 unanswered points to put away the Strikers for good.

Earlier, Pampanga salvaged a pulsating 86-83 triumph over Pasay, which played minus suspended head coach Cholo Martin.

The Lanterns relied on its big guns Levi Hernandez and Michael Juico, but when needed the most, they turned to ex-Ginebra player Jimbo Aquino, who hit a crucial triple in the 1:38 mark to take an 83-79 lead.

It was the seventh win in 17 games for the Lanterns, who now climbed into seventh place of the standings. The loss dropped the Voyagers in a tie with the Valenzuela Classic at ninth to 10th spots with the same 6-10 record.

Related

comments