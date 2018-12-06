Rody credits God for presidency

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Insisting he was not an atheist, President Duterte has recognized he could not have won the presidency without God.

The President, almost halfway in his six-year term, said he believes in God and that he managed to survive life with his help.

“I never said I do not believe in God. What I said is your God is stupid, mine has a lot of common sense. That’s what I told the bishops,” Duterte said during the awarding of child-friendly municipalities and cities in Malacañang.

“I never said I was an atheist. Well, the presidency is a God-given gift. I am sure God would not have given me the position if I was a bullsh*t. Magklaro tayo doon. I couldn’t have made it in life even the barest that I – before the presidency – without God,” he added.

In another speech in Malacanang, Duterte said God-given presidency involves providing genuine service to the public. He said he was committed to preserving the nation and protecting the people even at the risk of landing in jail.

“The presidency is a gift from God and the gift from God includes the service to my fellowmen,” he said.

He pledged to continue his relentless war on illegal drugs, saying he would be “harsh” in the campaign against the menace. “I assume full responsibility and I answer for it. And if I have to go to jail, I will go to jail so be it,” he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments