‘Takilya’ war: KatNiel vs Vice Ganda

TAKILYA’ WAR – The “takilya” war for 2018 seems to be KatNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla) versus Vice Ganda.

The KatNiel starrer, “The How’s of Us,” is a monster hit, grossing over P800 million worldwide. But then Vice Ganda’s goal for his Metro Manila Film Festival entry, “Fantastica,” is P1 billion, repeat one billion. The box-office count should include earnings after the MMFF playdate (first week of January) and extended screenings, plus overseas earnings.

Is P1 billion too ambitious a goal? It remains to be seen, but then Vice Ganda is formidable box-office magnet.

Who’ll be the “takilya” champion of 2018?

* * *

OTHER MONEYMAKERS – Aside from KatNiel and Vice Ganda, who are the other moneymakers?

As they come to mind:

Vic Sotto, Ai-Ai de las Alas, Robin Padilla, Bong Revilla, Kris Aquino.

Piolo Pascual and Toni Gonzaga. Piolo and Judy Ann Santos.

Judy Ann and Ryan Agoncillo.

Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin.

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

Aga Muhlach and Lea Salonga, Aga and Regine Velasquez.

LizQueen (Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil).

AlDub (Alden Richards and Maine “Yaya Dub” Mendoza).

Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz, John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.

Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino.

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim. Kim and Gerald Anderson.

James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

Anne Curtis and Derek Ramsay.

Bela Padilla and JC Santos.

Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia.

Not to forget John Arcilla and the tandem of Alex de Rossi and Empoy Marquez. Think “Heneral Luna” and “Kita Kita,” which made over P200 million and P300 million, respectively.

