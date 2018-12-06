UCBL: Blue Dragons seek clincher

Games Today (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – TIP v CEU

2 p.m. – Awarding ceremony

2:30 p.m. – Diliman vs Olivarez

With a chance of winning its first major championship in a big way, Diliman College is determined to dish out another stellar game when it faces Olivarez College today in Game 2 of their title series in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 3 at the Olivarez campus gym in Parañaque City.



The Diliman Blue Dragons of coach Rensy Bajar can raise what could be their biggest championship trophy by far if they emerge victorious in their 2:30 p.m. showdown with the Olivarez Sea Lions.

Diliman won a division title in the recent Fr. Martin Cup but ruling this championship could be sweeter.

“This could be a big achievement for the school if we win,” said Bajar.

The Blue Dragons took the opener of their best-of-three title series, 80-71, last Monday behind the heroics of John Mahari and Steve Gandjeto who combined for 41 points.

Having encountered scary moments in their first three meetings, Bajar would like to see his players start hot and finish with the panache of a champion to cap their dominance of the tournament.

“It’s always been a wild finish since the elims as both teams want to prove something,” said Bajar. “If we want to start well, we have to make outside shots and defend the paint.”

Bajar is once again counting on the troika of Robbi Darang, Mahari and Gandjeto to finish off the Sea Lions who earned the right to meet the top seeded Blue Dragons after beating the second-ranked and twice-to-beat Centro Escolar University Scorpions in the semis.

