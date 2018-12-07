3 guards injured in Caloocan grenade blast

THREE security guards were injured after a hand grenade exploded in Pangarap Village, Caloocan City, before dawn Friday.

Police identified the victims as Michael Maramag, 32; Nelson Villabos, 53; and Ariel Tejero, 29; all residents of SJDM, Bulacan.

According to police report, the victims were manning their post on G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay 181 at around 2 a.m. when they saw one of the nearby houses burning.

Residents of the area rushed out of their houses and started arguing.

Suddenly, a loud explosion was heard and the victims, who were beside their service vehicle at the time, were hit with shrapnel.

They were rushed by their coworkers to Tala Hospital.

Police said there were indications of arson in the fire incident. (Minka Tiangco)

