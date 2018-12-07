AWOL cop shot dead in Tondo

A MANILA policeman on absent without leave (AWOL) was gunned down by unidentified motorcycle-riding men in Tondo, Manila, Thursday afternoon.

Manila Police District (MPD) director Senior Supt. Vicente Danao identified the victim as PO3 Rodrigo Asuan Jr., 40, a former member of MPD Jose Abad Santos Police Station (PS-7) and resident of Ampioco Street, Balut, Tondo.

MPD PS7 Station Commander Jerry Bayoga Corpuz said Asuan had been AWOL since February 2017. He was previously reassigned to Mindanao.

Initial investigation showed that Asuan was riding his motorcycle going to Blumentritt market to buy eggs for his convenience store when two men on board a motorbike repeatedly shot him in the back at the corner of Younger and Rodriguez Streets in Tondo, at around 3:30 p.m.

Asuan died on the spot.

Police recovered from the crime scene four fired cartridges of .45-caliber gun.

Danao said investigators have yet to establish the motive behind the killing. (Erma Edera)

