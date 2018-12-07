Bong Revilla released from PNP detention

Former Sen. Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla Jr. underwent medical examination in Camp Crame in Quezon City before being released from his detention cell at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center Friday.

Revilla earlier in the day was acquitted of plunder by the Sandiganbayan in connection with the multi-billion peso Priority Development Assistance Fund or “pork barrel” fund scam.

Citing doctors from the PNP General Hospital where Revilla underwent medical exams, Chief Supt. Benigno Durana Jr., PNP spokesperson, said Revilla was “in high spirits” during the tests.

The medical examinations according to Durana were part of the standard operating procedure before Revilla is released after being detained for four years.

He added that Revilla’s blood pressure was recorded at 120/80 which was normal.

Revilla also had no physical injuries “other than his swollen right wrist” which Durana said was sprained during a boxing exercise.

According to Durana, the former senator was supposed to be released around 4 p.m. after the PNP receives the release order for him from the Sandiganbayan. However, his release was slightly delayed and was freed around 6:15 p.m.

“After four years and almost six months, finally I am freed. The truth prevailed. I am thankful because there’s still justice in our country,” he said. (Aaron B. Recuenco)

