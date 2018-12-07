Hotshots take 2-0 lead

1 SHARES Share Tweet

MAGNOLIA leaned on its trade­mark defense down the stretch and held on to defeat Alaska, 77-71, to gain a 2-0 lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jio Jalalon’s basket with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter broke a 71-all tie before he and the rest of the Hotshots forced the Aces to miss their final five shots to move halfway from capturing their first champion­ship since completed the Grand Slam in 2014.

Struggling for most of the way after a splendid showing in Wednesday’s 100-84 win at the Mall of Asia Arena, Jalalon found his way to make his pres­ence felt when it mattered to finish with seven points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

The Hotshots go for a com­manding 3-0 lead tomorrow night when the series heads to the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Import Romeo Travis produced 24 points and nine rebounds and Ian Sangalang turned in 11 points for Magnolia.

Magnolia won despite subpar showings from Mark Barroca (two points) and Paul Lee (eight points on 4-of-13), coupled with a more-determined showing from Alaska, which led by nine twice in the third.

Best Import frontrunner Mike Harris produced 22 points and 13 rebounds even as Vic Manuel chipped in 10 points but it was not enough to lift the Aces to victory.

Alaska led for the final time at 71-70 on two Harris’ free throws with 4:55 to go. Jalalon split his two charities for the game’s fi­nal deadlock, 71-71, setting the stage for a defensive struggle in the final minutes.

Jalalon’s basket put Magnolia ahead for good as Alaska kept missing shots and turning the ball over despite making its own defensive stops. (JONAS TERRADO)

MAGNOLIA 77 – Travis 24, Sanga­lang 11, Lee 8, Dela Rosa 7, Reavis 6, Melton 5, Simon 4, Brondial 3, Barroca 2, Herndon 0, Pascual 0.

ALASKA 71 – Harris 22, Manuel 10, Banchero 9, Racal 7, Enciso 6, Casio 5, Teng 4, Exciminiano 4, Thoss 2, Cruz 2, Baclao 0, Pascual 0, Gal­liguez 0.

Quarters: 20-22, 36-41, 61-65, 77-71.

Game Tomorrow

(Ynares Center, Antipolo City)

6:30 p.m. – Alaska vs Magnolia

(Magnolia leads series 2-0)

Related

comments