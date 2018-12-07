Jessy Mendiola nagbabalik

JESSY Mendiola is happy to have been able to bounce back years after being placed in the freezer by her management sup­posedly for being “fat,” among others.

She actually shed tears at an event celebrating her comeback film “The Girl In The Orange Dress,” an en­try to this year’s Metro Manila Film festival (MMFF).

Taking effort to explain she said, “Sobrang proud moment lang po kasi talaga sa akin ito. Pagkat­apos ng sobrang hirap, sobrang lungkot, dumating po itong blessing na ito and I could only be thankful. I’m thankful sa itaas, at doon sa mga ta­ong hindi bumitaw. I couldn’t ask for more talaga.”

Jessy almost quit showbiz prior to being offered the role.

“I was already contemplating the possibility,” she said. “I was thinking maybe I could find work in a totally different field. At that point kasi parang feeling ko, ayoko na, hindi ko na kaya.”

Apparently, it has been brewing for some time.

“Yeah, matagal na din, at ang dam­ing fac­tors,” she said. “Kasama na dun ‘yung hindi ka ma-big­yan ng traba­ho kesyo ma­taba daw ako, plus dagdag pa ‘yung mga bashers…”

Jessy added, “I got very de­pressed, parang dumating ako sa point na, ‘Ah, ‘eto lang pala talaga ang worth ko.’ Kung hindi ako sexy, wala akong projects…”

She is thankful of boyfriend Luis Manzano’s support.

“I admit part ng mga bashings na natanggap ko ay ‘yung dahil naging kami pero I don’t regret it kasi Luis made the struggle worth it,” Jessy said, noting how the actor-TV host kept pushing her to stay positive and live healthier.

“Kapag ang tao depressed, malaking bagay ‘yung may na­sasandalan siya at si Luis ‘yun para sa akin. If only for that, I’m thankful na hindi siya bumitaw.”

“The Girl In The Orange Dress” allows Jessy many firsts.

It is her first MMFF movie and it’s also her first lead role in a film.

“Ang pinakamaganda diyan ay first time ko ring makakatrabaho ang idol ko, si Jericho Rosales. Bata pa ako crush ko na siya,” Jessy shared, beaming.

Note Luis is also part of the film.

Laughing, Jessy admitted, “Nag-insist siya, sabi niya to show his support. Siyempre na­kakatuwa ‘di ba?”

