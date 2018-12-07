New PAF chief Briguez assumes post Dec. 21

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Friday that incoming Philippine Air Force chief Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez will formally assume his post on Dec. 21.

In an interview, Lorenzana said no less than President Duterte will be on hand to preside over the activity.

The turnover is scheduled at 3 p.m.

Lorenzana said being a very competent officer, Duterte decided to give Briguez the chance to become the commanding general of PAF vice Lt. Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr.

“Before pa nga lumabas ‘yung kanyang relief order at replacement, pinag-uusapan na nila ‘yun even before,” Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana added that if ever Kintanar decides to eventually retire early from the military service, Malacañang is thinking of offering him a job in government.

Kintanar is set to retire from the military service in January 2020.

“When Kintanar was relieved from position he has still 13 months to go before compulsory retirement. He has two go up to GHQ or retire. If he retires we are thinking of recommending him to a government job,” Lorenzana said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo had said there is nothing irregular with the designation of Briguez as the new commanding general of the PAF vice Kintanar. (Francis T. Wakefield)

