Olympic swimmers hit PSI’s ‘congress’

By Nick Giongco

Four Olympic swimmers joined hands yesterday to call the attention of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) amid the growing concerns about a Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) national congress that takes place tonight.

Leading the elite group of Olympic athletes was Eric Buhain, a two-time Olympian and former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman.

Buhain said the PSI under Lani Velasco has called for “a National Congress of Philippine Swimming Inc.” at the Manila Yacht Club, a move that could likely morph into an election or the ratification of Velasco’s elections last February.

Buhain, who saw action in the 1988 (Seoul) and 1992 (Barcelona) Olympics, said he and three other personages of the sport – Ral Rosario (1972 Munich and 1976 Montreal), Pinky Brosas (1972) and Akiko Thomson (1988 Seoul, 1992 and 1996) – are deeply alarmed over Velasco’s plans.

“What is needed is a true election. What will happen is not important. We will wait for the POC to find merit in what we have done,” said Buhain, stressing that what the POC should do is “to call for an election that will include everyone.”

Buhain’s camp said Velasco did not extend any invitation to Rosario to attend tonight’s affair but will be supported by a cast his faction believe have no personality to take part in the meeting.

Supporting Velasco are Jefferson Lao, Reynaldo Galang, Jhon Roma Buencaceda, Vero Paloma, Rustum Villanueva, Christian Gonzales, Reina Rose Suarez and Vivian Gray.

“As long as we have an election that will include everyone, we will respect the result of the elections. We are respectful to the POC and the arbitration that they will read our letter and they will see that we are just trying to put PH swimming in the right place,” said Rosario, who at one time, held the positions of vice-president and secretary-general.

