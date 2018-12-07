Parañaque drubs ‘Dasma’, nears NBL crown

Parañaque defeated Dasmariñas, 85-71, at start of the National Basketball League (NBL) Finals Wednesday night at the San Dionisio Gym in Parañaque City.

Noy Bermudes tallied 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Aces as they moved one victory away from capturing the first-ever crown of the league aimed at developing homegrown talents.

Parañaque went on a 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter on the way to winning the opener of the best-of-three title series.

They can sweep the series with another win tomorrow at the Ugnayang La Salle Gymnasium in Dasmariñas City, Cavite. The game will be aired live on Basketball TV.

Richmond Sunga had 13 points, while JR Quilatan also had 13 points and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Aces.

John Cantimbuhan had 22 points for Dasmariñas.

The awarding ceremony is set at 5 p.m.

The league will also unveil the NBL season trophy and the Hannah Pauline Mercado NBL Perpetual Trophy that goes to the champion squad.

