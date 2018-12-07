Science and technology

1 SHARES Share Tweet

SCIENCE and technology. They have touched and continue to shape all aspects and dimensions of human experience – from attitude, behavior and social conventions, to socio-political-economic engagements, to communications and international relations, to warfare and space ventures, and virtually everything.

Understandably, most of them are for forward progress, even as some of them have retrogressive dimensions like environmental degradation and the debilitating climate change phenomenon resulting from fossil fuel exploitation and mindlessness among progres­sive nations.

Taking note of these con­cerns, the 23rd National Press Congress of the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) held last Tues­day at the BayLeaf Hotel in Intramuros, Manila, focused on “Science and Technology as engines and prime movers towards inclusive growth and national development.” That was the event’s theme.

PAPI’s National Press Con­gress is mandated under Presi­dential Proclamation 1187 which declares December every year as the Month of the Community in the service of the nation. The proclamation has designated PAPI as lead agency for its an­nual observance. Last Tuesday’s event was its 23rd edition. Its theme clearly spells out the true importance of science and technology.

Top highlights of the event which was held in partner­ship with the National Capital Regional office of the Depart­ment of Science and Technology (DoST-NCR) included the key­note address by DoST Secretary Fortunato dela Pena and the subsequent press conference with him by PAPI journalists from the regions and provinces, the update on media security by PCOO Undersecretary Joel Egco, executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, and the “Sena­toribles’ Forum.”

The event’s focus on science and technology aims to enhance awareness among countryside journalists on the prime impor­tance of the subject, and en­able them to help educate and inform their respective media audiences in the provinces on the various programs of DoST and the government designed to push inclusive growth and national development.

The PAPI-DoST partnership in the undertaking is indeed com­mendable. Deserving special commendations for striking the productive engagement PAPI president Nelson Santos and DoST-NCR Director Jojo Patal­injug. Hopefully, it becomes a sustained cooperation.

Of special interest during the media convergence was the Senatoriables’ Forum that was participated in by 10 Senatorial candidates including prominent election lawyer Romulo Macal­intal, former DILG Secretary Rafael Alunan, Magdalo partyl­ist Rep. Gary Alejano, LaSalle University law dean Chito Dio­kno, lawyers Rizalito David and Lorenzo Gadon, etc.

Related

comments