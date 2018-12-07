- Home
SCIENCE and technology. They have touched and continue to shape all aspects and dimensions of human experience – from attitude, behavior and social conventions, to socio-political-economic engagements, to communications and international relations, to warfare and space ventures, and virtually everything.
Understandably, most of them are for forward progress, even as some of them have retrogressive dimensions like environmental degradation and the debilitating climate change phenomenon resulting from fossil fuel exploitation and mindlessness among progressive nations.
Taking note of these concerns, the 23rd National Press Congress of the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) held last Tuesday at the BayLeaf Hotel in Intramuros, Manila, focused on “Science and Technology as engines and prime movers towards inclusive growth and national development.” That was the event’s theme.
PAPI’s National Press Congress is mandated under Presidential Proclamation 1187 which declares December every year as the Month of the Community in the service of the nation. The proclamation has designated PAPI as lead agency for its annual observance. Last Tuesday’s event was its 23rd edition. Its theme clearly spells out the true importance of science and technology.
Top highlights of the event which was held in partnership with the National Capital Regional office of the Department of Science and Technology (DoST-NCR) included the keynote address by DoST Secretary Fortunato dela Pena and the subsequent press conference with him by PAPI journalists from the regions and provinces, the update on media security by PCOO Undersecretary Joel Egco, executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, and the “Senatoribles’ Forum.”
The event’s focus on science and technology aims to enhance awareness among countryside journalists on the prime importance of the subject, and enable them to help educate and inform their respective media audiences in the provinces on the various programs of DoST and the government designed to push inclusive growth and national development.
The PAPI-DoST partnership in the undertaking is indeed commendable. Deserving special commendations for striking the productive engagement PAPI president Nelson Santos and DoST-NCR Director Jojo Patalinjug. Hopefully, it becomes a sustained cooperation.
Of special interest during the media convergence was the Senatoriables’ Forum that was participated in by 10 Senatorial candidates including prominent election lawyer Romulo Macalintal, former DILG Secretary Rafael Alunan, Magdalo partylist Rep. Gary Alejano, LaSalle University law dean Chito Diokno, lawyers Rizalito David and Lorenzo Gadon, etc.