The healing of two blind men

Gospel reading: Mt 9:27-31

AS Jesus passed by, two blind men followed him, crying out, “Son of David, have pity on us!” When he entered the house, the blind men approached him and Jesus said to them, “Do you believe that I can do this?” “Yes, Lord,” they said to him. Then he touched their eyes and said, “Let it be done for you accord­ing to your faith.” And their eyes were opened. Jesus warned them sternly, “See that no one knows about this.” But they went out and spread word of him through all that land.

REFLECTIONS: Their eyes were opened

The prophet Isaiah says that with the coming of the Messiah, many good things will unfold. For one, the blind will see. This prodi­gious event indicates the new era that the Messiah is inaugurating and the beginning of his reign.

In the season of Advent, we see many lights aglow at night. The light of lanterns and other Christ­mas decorations, plus the neon lights of many stores seizing our attention and alluring us to buy – all these lights are supposed to remind us of Christ, the Light that shines in the midst of darkness.

In the Bible, darkness signifies lack of faith. When light and dark­ness are mentioned, they refer to life and death. At midnight Mass on Christmas, we proclaim how the people who walked in darkness have seen a great light. At day­break, darkness falls behind. Every Christian, at baptism, is given a lighted candle representing the gift of faith that Christ gives and accepted on the Christian’s behalf by parents and godparents.

In the Gospel, two blind men follow and cry out to Jesus. They profess their great faith in Jesus who then touches their eyes and says, “Let it be done for you ac­cording to your faith.” And their sight is restored.

Recall an episode of darkness in your life.

How did you bounce back to the light of God?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

