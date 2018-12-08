3 Davao swimmers win

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BRUNEI – Three Davao bets struck golds at the start of swimming competition in the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-Northern Territory-East Asian Games at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex here.

Joshua Raphael del Rio (200-m freesttyle), Fritz Jun Rodriguez (50-meter breastroke) and Elson Jake Rodriguez (50-meter backstroke) triumphed as the Philippines represented by focus areas Davao and Palawan started its campaign positively.

The five-day event formally opened at the Indoor Stadium with Retired Major General and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin as guests of honor.

Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Charles Maxey formally accepted the hosting rights of the 11th edition of the BIMPNT-EAGA Friendship Games during the sports council meeting. It will be held in Davao City.

BIMPNT-EAGA Sports Council chairman Jufri Rahman expressed delight on Davao City’s hosting.

Eirron Seth Vibar finished second to compatriot Del Rio to complete a 1-2 finish by the Philippines in the 200 meter freestyle.

Related

comments