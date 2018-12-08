Diaz feted as ‘Sportsman of Year’

Hidilyn Diaz has been voted the 2018 Sportsman of the Year by SPIN.ph on an eventful year in sports that saw the weightlifter win an Asian Games gold medal and stand front and center in the fight for the welfare of the Filipino athlete.

Diaz, 27, as well as the Top Sports Heroes of 2018 were feted on Thursday night during the 2018 SPIN.ph Sportsman of the Year awards at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galeria in Pasig City.

It was the second SOTY award in three years for the Zamboanga-born weightlifter, who first won the award in 2016 after winning a silver medal in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Also honored in the sixth edition of the SOTYs were Ateneo’s Isaac Go (Sportsman Who Excel in Academics), Yeng Guiao (Sportsman Who Takes the Lead), teen prodigy Kai Sotto (Sportsman Who Inspire Hope), Rebisco CEO Jonathan Ng (Sportsman Who Make it Happen), Rachel Anne Daquis (Sportsman Who Cares), NU Lady Bulldogs (Sportsmen Who Succeed as One), Philippine Paralympics team (Sportsmen Who Defy the Odds), June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood, Troy Rike and Baser Amer (Sportsmen Who Make a Difference), Kevin Belingon (Sportsman Who Personify the Filipino Fighting Spirit), UP Fighting Maroons (Sportsman Who Exceed Expectations) and Justin Brownlee, recepient of the Clear Reader’s Choice Award.

Previous winners of the award are former Gilas coach Chot Reyes (2013), former Gilas captain Jimmy Alapag (2014), PBA star Calvin Abueva (2015), Hidilyn Diaz (2016), and four-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo (2017).

