Megafiber in mega win

Megafiber rallied from nine points down to win the premier Fil-Championship division of the 69th Fil-Am Invitational seniors golf tournament Thursday in Baguio City.

Playing at the Baguio Country Club, Megafiber outscored three-day leader Luisita, 109-98, in the final round to win the crown it last won in 2011.

Rolly Viray led the team with 29 points and got plenty of support from Mari Hechanova and Rene Unson who each had 27 and Abraham Rosal who added 26.

Megafiber finished the tournament with 451, two points ahead of Luisita.

Chino Raymundo was Luisita’s top scorer with 29 followed by Eddie Bagtas 26, Jingy Tuason 22 and Rodel Mangulabnan 21.

Manila Southwoods settled for third place with 445 points following a final round 108. Okinawa brought up the rear in the championship division with 372 points.

Luisita consoled itself by taking the Am-championship class in overpowering fashion.

The Tarlac-based squad totalled 458 points, a whopping 29-point win over Camp John Hay. Summit Point placed third.

The top three teams in each division:

Fil-Championship – Megafiber 451, Luisita 449, Manila Southwoods 445

Fil-A – Dugong Bughaw 402, Baylor PTT 369, Baguio Country Club 366

Fil-B – Apo Golfers-Leadership 352, Macquarie Links Sydney 309, Fil-Am Golf of Florida 309

Am-Championship – Luisita 458, Camp John Hay 429, Summit Point 426

Am-A – B&Y Utopia 367, Moto 358, A-1 Driving 349

Am-B – Sandigan Golfers 383, Team Kumpadres 347, Bibak NY/NJ 313

