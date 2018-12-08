Millennial-speak

WHATEVER’ – Let’s listen how young people or millennials speak. Often heard in conver­sation is “whatever.”

Now what does it really mean? In the preface of her book “Whatever,” Carmen Guerrero Nakpil says: “The title, ‘What­ever,’ is a reference to the millennial way of ending an argument. It used to mean ‘anything’ or ‘everything’ or ‘no matter’ and “in any case,’ but has now become a catty, disdainful but peaceable way, of granting a hearing without neces­sarily agreeing with an opinion. It is now the trendy equivalent of saying, all right have it your way, but this is my take on the subject. The essays in this book are offered in that spirit.”

LOVI-SPEAK-Lovi (Lourdes Virginia) Poe spices her sen­tences with millennial-speak, usually brief.

“Exag” (exaggerated) or “sepan” (separation anxi­ety) or “unli” (unlimited) or “senti” (sentimental) “emo” (emotional) are part of Lovi-speak.

‘MAKE IT BRIEF’ – Seems the “credo” of millennial-speak is “Make it brief.”

Examples:

LMLM – Love Me or Leave Me.

GON – Get Out Now.

NOL – No Other Love.

RobMag – (Robinson-Magnolia mall).

Sanlo (San Lorenzo Village in Makati, where Gloria Diaz lives).

Dasma (Dasmariñas Village in Makati, nev­er Dasmariñas, the city in Cavite).

Laco – (La Consolacion College) along Mendiola. The alma mater of dear friend Shirley Kuan.

Basti or Baste – (San Sebastian College on Recto, very near Laco. Outstanding graduates of Basti are Doy del Mundo, Senedy Que, and the late Douglas Quijano of happy memory).

St. Scho (St. Scholastica’s College, whose graduates include Tina Monzon- Palma, Mitch Valdez, and the beloved Tita Cory).

In the ‘70s and early ‘80s, young ac­tivist shouted “demo” (demonstrasyon) and “rebo” (rebolusyon). How about millenni­als? Some still take to the streets and demand this and that…whatever.

