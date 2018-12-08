NBA: Warriors bury 19 3s to beat Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry each scored 20 points, and the Golden State Warriors wrapped up a five-game trip with their third straight win, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 105-95 on Friday night.

Andre Iguodala added a season-high 15 points for Golden State, which pulled away in the second half with another hot stretch from the 3-point line. The Warriors went 6 of 9 from beyond the arc in a six-minute stretch that started with Curry’s 3 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter to build an 11-point lead.

Curry and Thompson were each 4 of 9 from 3-point range. The Warriors shot 41 percent (19 of 46) from long distance, putting on a clinic in crunch time against the Bucks, the league’s highest-scoring team.

Milwaukee couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s barrage, shooting just 7 of 39 (18 percent) from 3-point territory — too many misses in spite of scoring 26 points off 18 Golden State turnovers.

A game of fits and starts typically had the Warriors building a three-possession lead, only for the Bucks to answer and get within a bucket. Golden State would jump ahead again as the teams traded runs.

The Warriors went ahead to stay after Curry’s 3 answered Ersan Ilyasova’s bucket that briefly gave the Bucks a 74-72 lead to cap 12-2 run.

SPURS 133, LAKERS 120

In San Antonio, DeMar DeRozan finished with 36 points and nine assists and the San Antonio Spurs had eight players score in double figures in a 133-120 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

LeBron James finished with 35 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Los Angeles.

San Antonio got 14 points each from Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl off the bench, and Davis Bertans added 13 points. The Spurs’ bench outscored the Lakers’ 52-26 in winning the season series 3-1.

Kyle Kuzma added 27 points and Lonzo Ball had 13 points and 11 assists for the Lakers.

Los Angeles led by as many as 15 points but was outscored 32-13 early in the fourth quarter and fell behind 121-114.

