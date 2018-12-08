PSL: Petron, Generika seek semis

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

12 noon – UE vs FEU

2 p.m. – La Salle-Dasmarinas vs UP

4 p.m. – Foton vs Cignal

6 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Cocolife

With Petron and Generika-Ayala safely in, the pressure is now on favorites F2 Logistics and Foton to punch their tickets to the semis when they clash with separate foes in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference today at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Cargo Movers battle Cocolife at 6 p.m. while the Tornadoes collide with Cignal in the 4 p.m. third match of the event backed by Isuzu, Mikasa, Senoh, Asics, Mueller, UCPB Gen and Bizooku with Genius Sports as technical partner.

Also worth watching are collegiate matches with Far Eastern University going up against University of the East at 12 noon, and University of the Philippines taking on De La Salle-Dasmarinas at 2 p.m.

The inter-collegiate battle is already entering its crucial stretch and PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico announced that the inaugural crown would be called as the “Dominic L. Sytin Trophy” in honor for his contributions to the development of Philippine volleyball.

Juico added that whoever wins the CGS title thrice would be awarded with a specially-designed “Dominic L. Sytin Perpetual Trophy” as a fitting reminder of its dominance in the collegiate battle of this tourney that also has ESPN5, Hyper HD and Aksyon TV as broadcast partners.

After suffering some minor hiccups early on, F2 Logistics regained its winning form and finished the preliminaries at second spot with an 8-2 mark behind bitter rival Petron, which is on track for another sweep of the All-Filipino.

The Blaze Spikers, however, displayed another dominant performance when it made short work of Sta. Lucia in the quarterfinals late Thursday to book a ticket to the semifinal, where it would face the winner between Foton and Cignal.

“We’re not thinking of who’s in and who’s out. We just want to focus on our game and correct all the mistakes we had in the past,” said F2 Logistics coach Ramil de Jesus, who will bank on the cohesiveness and chemistry developed among Kim Fajardo, Aby Marano, Kianna Dy, Dawn Macandili and Majoy Baron.

Related

comments