Woman killed over P800 debt in Tondo

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death over an P800 debt Friday in Tondo, Manila.

Police identified the victim as Roselyn Dimagiba, alias “Len-Len,” around 40 to 45-years-old and with a live-in partner.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was stabbed on the chest by suspect Nilo Zabala, 33, after a heated argument over her P800 debt on C. P. Garcia St. at around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect fled on foot to an unknown direction, bringing with him the bladed weapon he used in the crime, while the victim was taken to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Hospital in Tondo where she was pronounced dead.

The Manila Police District-Homicide Section is conducting a follow-up investigation. (Ria Fernandez)

