6 dead as trailer truck rams cars, house, bakery in Laguna

STA. ROSA CITY, Laguna – A speeding 14-wheel trailer truck plowed through a fleet of 19 vehicles caught in a traffic jam before slamming into a boarding house and a bakery that killed at least six persons, including an infant and a toddler.

The accident happened before midnight Saturday on the national highway in Sitio Kawad, Barangay Sto. Domingo here.

Supt. Eugene Orate, Sta. Rosa police chief, identified the slain children as Quelah Ayesha Delizop Velasco, one-and-a-half-month-old; and Ariane Kaye Delizo Yllera, 2. They were sleeping in the semi-concrete boarding house at the time of the accident.

Four bodies were found at the bakery. They were Juvelyn Floresca Delizo, 21, mother of Ariane; Lorelyn Rosel Sumadsad, 22, and her brother Jerome Baluya, 17; and Jayson Baluya, 25.

Thirteen others were injured, including Magdaleno Sumadsad who is in critical condition at the Sta. Rosa Medical City.

Still under observation at Medical City Southern Luzon were Laiza Castillo, who is pregnant; Reynalyn de Guzman, Ronaldo Serrano Sr., Mark Ariel Dignos, Sarah May Dignos, Jerwin Baluya, and Juanito Marquez.

The trailer truck with license plates AVA-7758 loaded with construction materials was headed toward this city.

Police identified the driver as Anthony Bernardo of Dasmarinas City, Cavite, who fled after the accident.

The truck head is registered to Edwin Dastas of Barangay Puting Bato, Calaca, Batangas while the trailer is owned by Malik Nausharwan Riaz of Olongapo City.

Among the vehicles destroyed were sports utility vehicles, cars, vans, motorcycles, and a tricycle. The accident also felled an electric post. (Danny J. Estacio)

