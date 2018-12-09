Drug suspect killed in Valenzuela sting

An alleged drug personality was killed while two of his cohorts were arrested Saturday night in a buy-bust operation on Makisig Street in Malinta, Valenzuela City.

Police identified the slain suspect as Frederick Tizon, 42, resident of S. De Guzman Street, Panaoa, Valenzuela.

Arrested were Arvin Gutierrez, 47; and Ruben Gutierrez, 72; both caretakers and residents of Makisig Street, Malinta.

Their other cohort, Jason Andes, of Pinalagad, Malinta, remains at-large.

Members of Valenzuela City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit (VCPS-SDEU) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency conducted the entrapment at about 11 p.m.

Investigation showed that a poseur-buyer bought a sachet of suspected shabu worth P200 from Arvin who was with Tizon and Andes at the time.

The policeman then alerted the back-up operatives to arrest the suspects.

But when Tizon noticed the approaching police, he pulled out his firearm and engaged the cops in a shootout.

Tizon was wounded during the gunfight. He was rushed to Valenzuela City Medical Center but was declared dead-on-arrival at about 11:25 p.m.

Police arrested Arvin and later Ruben who they saw going out of a nearby house carrying a 20-gauge shotgun.

Probers recovered from the crime scene a 9mm pistol and five cartridge cases.

Police retrieved from Tizon 18 sachets of suspected shabu, a 9mm caliber magazine, three 9mm live ammunition, P350 in cash, P200 marked money and a driver’s license.

Police also recovered from Arvin a sachet of suspected shabu and P580 in cash; and eight bullets for .45-caliber gun from Ruben.

The seized illegal substances will be turned over to the Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives (PNP-SOCO) satellite office in Valenzuela for laboratory examination. (Minka Tiangco)

