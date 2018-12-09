Olivarez, Diliman dispute UCBL title

Denied in their first attempt at glory two years ago, the Olivarez College Sea Lions

hope to be lucky this time as they clash with the top-ranked Diliman College Blue Dragons today in the sudden death of their Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 3 Finals at the Olivarez campus gym in Parañaque City.

Match is at 12 noon with the third-seeded Sea Lions out to sustain the momentum of an 80-71 win in Game 2 that forced a deciding Game 3.

The Sea Lions advanced to the finals in the maiden season but were beaten by the mighty Centro Escolar University Scorpions in two games.

Olivarez coach Myk Saguiguit, however, is looking for a different result this time especially after beating the Blue Dragons for the first time in four tries.

“That’s the reason why I told my players to stay focused and sharp,” said Saguiguit. “We have to play much better in the sudden death.”

The defeat last Thursday was doubly painful for the Blue Dragons as they saw their 10-game winning streak dating back in the elims come to a disappointing end.

But Diliman coach Rensy Bajar remains unperturbed, believing his boys have what it takes to bounce back.

For that to happen, Bajar is looking for consistency, especially from Benin’s Steve Gandjeto who struggled for seven points and five rebounds – clearly a victim of Olivarez’s Big D.

They also need to defend well against the Vinn Begaso who emerged as Olivarez’s biggest revelation with his 20-point and 16-board effort.

Also expected to deliver for Olivarez are Joshua Alamejeda, Lawrence Castro, Dwight and Chris Lalata a – all of them tallied double figures.

John Mahari paced the Blue Dragons the last time with 18 points.

