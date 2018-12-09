President in ‘excellent health’

President Duterte is in “excellent health” condition but will sometimes need rest from his grueling workload, according to a Palace official.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo assured the public there was nothing to worry about the President’s health condition following his recent hospital visit.

“The President’s demanding work schedule is proof that he is in robust health. We assure everyone that there is nothing to be worried about as he is in excellent health,” Panelo said.

“Like any one of us, he just needs his rest from time to time from his hectic schedule,” he said.

The President recently dropped by in a hospital for a blood test before attending a labor engagement in Pasay City. Duterte’s hospital visit came a few weeks after missing several activities in a recent regional summit abroad.

In a bid to dispel speculations about the President’s health, Malacañang explained that Duterte merely underwent a “regular” blood test during his visit to the hospital.

Duterte, 73, takes blood chemistry tests every quarter to check everything was in order, former aide Christopher Go added.

Last October, the President revealed that his medical tests for cancer came back negative, dismissing rumors that he was seriously ill. “Hindi pa ako cancerous so do not be afraid to go near me. I won’t contaminate you,” he said.

Speculations about the President’s health persisted after he openly talked about his ailments in public and skipped events, including a Cabinet meeting. He also missed several activities in the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Singapore to take power naps.

Duterte also previously admitted he was in “perpetual pain” due to a spinal injury from a motorcycle accident years ago. He said he was taking fentanyl, a powerful painkiller, to ease the pain.

The Palace has repeatedly declared that the President has no serious or life-threatening illness amid mounting calls to release his medical records.

Recently, Panelo said the President was willing to release a medical bulletin about his health in case of serious illness. Under the Constitution, the public must be informed of the state of the President’s health in case of serious illness. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

