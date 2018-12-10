CKSC, Xavier rekindle rivalry

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The storied rivalry between Chiang Kai Shek College and Xavier School will be rekindled after both teams landed in the so-called “Group of Death” in the 7th Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship ‘Rain or Shine Cup’ which starts on Dec. 15 at the SGS gym in Quezon City.



The two teams, which figured in heated matches in the Metro Manila Tiong Lian Basketball League in the past, are bracketed with reigning NCAA titlist Mapua in Group D.

“That’s the beauty of the draw, so they have no choice to but give their best every game to survive,” said Rain or Shine co-team owner and league chairman Terry Que. “So we expect a lot of exciting games right on the opening day.”

Batang Gilas member Miguel Tan and Ryan Yu banner Xavier this time while CKSC can always count on another Batang Gilas member Rafael Go and Michael Urmeneta.

But a deeper look, Que added, anybody can beat anybody in the tournament considering that all teams – including North Luzon champion University of Baguio and CESAFI titlist University of Cebu – have solid programs.

The annual tournament backed IronCon Builders, Blackwater Sports, Hapee Toothpaste, MEC Networks, Poly Gloss, Freego Jeans and Che’ Lu Bar and Grill will also see UAAP runner-up and National University going up against Jose Rizal University and University of Baguio in Group A.

Another group to watch are UST, La Salle Greenhills and FCAAF powerhouse Hope Christian High School in Group D while two-time champion San Beda and UC are clustered with Far Eastern University in Group B.

Inaugural champion Hope Christian High School is likewise favored to win the annual event but it has to test the mettle of La Salle Greenhills and University of Santo Tomas.

Backstopped by Christian Pauco and Harvey Pagsanjan, Hope Christian dribblers stunned the CKSC Blue Dragons, 57-44, to win the FCAAF title recently.

Related

comments