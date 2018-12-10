Didal named in TIME’s Most Influential Teens for 2018

Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal gained another accolade in her young skateboarding career after being named as one of TIME Magazine’s 25 Most Influential Teens for 2018.

The 19-year-old Cebu City native joined the list compiled and chosen by the respected newsmagazine from various fields based from their achievements, global impact through social media and their ability to drive news. Among those in the list are Hollywood celebrities Millie Bobby Brown and Storm Reid.

Didal’s golden victory in the Asian Games last August not only put the country in the international skateboarding map but also set a spotlight to the sport in the country.

“We didn’t have a skating park where I grew up,” Didal said in an interview with TIME Magazine.

Days after her triumph, Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña pledged to build a new dedicated skate park in her honor.

One of five siblings, Didal said she aims to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where skateboarding will be included as an athletic event for the first time.

“I want to build a new generation of skaters for the future,” said Didal.

