Duterte warns bets vs terrorizing voters; military, police told to stay neutral

President Duterte has warned poll candidates against terrorizing or intimidating voters in the run-up to the May 2019 elections, saying he would not hesitate to arrest them for such offense.

The President, who has vowed to ensure peaceful and credible elections next year, said the candidates should respect the choice of the voters in the upcoming elections.

“Sabihin ko lang sa mga kandidato and that goes for the entire Philippines – during my watch, sa panahon ko, hindi talaga ako papayag. Ke kasama kita sa gobyerno, kasama kita sa partido, o kalaban kita sa politika, do not terrorize, do not intimidate, do not create fear in the voters,” during the awarding of housing units to Scout Rangers in San Miguel, Bulacan.

“‘Pag ginawa ninyo ‘yan ako mismo ang pupunta doon at ako mismo mag-aresto sa iyo at ako mismo ang maghila sa iyo. Talian kita sa leeg doon sa ligid ng eroplano… Talian kita sa gulong, paliparin ko ‘yung eroplano, t*** i** mo. Huwag kayong mag-ano kasi ayaw ko, huwag sa panahon ko,” he added.

Duterte insisted that voters should be free to choose their candidates without getting harassed. “Do not ever, ever terrorize or harass a Filipino voter. Hayaan mo ang tao kung sino ang piliin nila. Maski piliin nila ‘yung a, parang aso ‘yung ugali, eh pasensiya tayo. That’s the will of the people is the will of God,” he said.

“You might not like him but if it’s a free will, it’s the choice of the people, do not mess it up,” he added.

In the same speech, the President reminded the military and police to remain neutral during the elections. He told them not to take sides or campaign for any candidate during the election period.

“We are observing the election period. I would like to remind everybody in government, everybody, lalo na ang Armed Forces pati pulis: Do not take sides. Either for or against my party, huwag kayong makialam,” he said.

“Huwag kayong magkampanya and do not favor any candidate, whatsoever. That is the mandate of the Constitution and we will stick by it,” he added. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

