Madrigal assumes post as new AFP chief Tuesday

Incoming Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. will formally assume command of the 135,000-strong military during the retirement and change of command ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Madrigal replaces AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. who retires from the military Wednesday at the age of 56.

Before being appointed by President Duterte as the 50th AFP chief of staff, Madrigal was the commander of the Armed Forces Eastern Mindanao Command.

The ceremony will be held at the newly renovated Lapu-Lapu Grandstand at about 3 p.m. with Duterte as guest of honor and speaker.

Aside from high-ranking defense and military officials led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, former AFP chiefs of staffs, former Presidents led by House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo, Fidel Ramos, and Manila Mayor Joseph E. Estrada, and government officials were invited to attend the event.

Madrigal, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sandiwa” Class of 1985, was the most senior of the Armed Forces Board of Generals recommendees and among the most competent in terms of distinct professionalism, leadership, and character.

He held key positions in the Philippine Army. He is the former commander of the 4th Infantry Division in Cagayan de Oro City and assistant division commander and later acting division commander of the 10th Infantry Division in Compostela Valley before becoming the chief of staff of the Philippine Army.

Madrigal will serve for nine months as he is set to retire on Sept. 28, 2019.

Galvez thanked and congratulated every soldier, airman, sailor, marine, and civilian human resource for a job well done during his eight-month stint as 49th AFP chief of staff.

“As I near retirement, I was able to breathe and say ‘kaya pala natin,’ I could not be any happier and more content than I am now, that we are able to accomplish our goals. All of these will not be possible without your help and support,” Galvez told AFP personnel during his last flag raising ceremony as AFP chief Monday. (Francis Wakefield)

