Makati lass to represent PH at Miss Teen Int’l 2018

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A 15-YEAR-OLD student from the Colegio of San Agustin in Makati City who is also into modelling has been chosen to represent the Philippines at the Miss Teen International 2018 contest which will be held in New Delhi, India from Dec. 12-19.

Simone Nadine Bornilla, who is also reigning Miss Philippine Youth, is a Grade 9 student.

Nadine, as she is fondly called by her peers, loves to sing. She is a Senior Soprano 1 member of the Augustinian Singers.

Bornilla underwent summer training workshops at Spotlight Artist Centre under the supervision of Isay Alvarez. When she was 8, she also attended ballet classes at Ballet Manila under the supervision of Lisa Macuja.

The teen queen is an aspiring neurosurgeon who advocates “quality healthcare as a right and not as privilege.’’ Her father, Dr. Jumel Bornilla, practices internal medicine.

Now on its 25th year, the Miss Teen International is the oldest running beauty pageant for teen girls aged 14 to 19. It was founded by Enrique González.

Sofia Andersson of Sweden was the first winner of Miss Teen International in 1993. Considered to be the world’s biggest teen pageant, more than 35 countries from all over the world are expected to participate in this year’s contest.

The same pageant has become a springboard for some of the world’s successful beauty queens.

Lynette Do Nascimento was the winner of Miss Teen International 2010. She was also crowned Miss Aruba World 2016.

Adriana Paniagua of Nicaragua was crowned Miss Teen International 2011. She now represents her country at the 2018 Miss Universe contest.

Miss Teen International 2001 Yara Lasanta, of Puerto Rico, participated in Miss World 2010 and became one of the semi-finalists. She is now a famous journalist in her country.

Nazareth Cascante of Costa Rica was crowned Miss Teen International 2009. She represented her country at the 2012 Miss Universe pageant.

Lauryn Eagle, a professional boxer from Australia, won Miss Teen International in 2004.

Valerie Hernandez of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Teen International 2012. Two years later, she was crowned Miss International.

Miss Teen International 2006 Mayra Matos, of Puerto Rico, was 4th runner-up at the Miss Universe 2009 pageant. (ROBERT R. REQUINTINA)

Related

comments