Malolos SK official killed in car crash

PLARIDEL, Bulacan – The Sangguniang Kabataan Federation chairman of Malolos City, this province, was killed when the sports car he was driving rammed into three houses and a jeepney in Barangay Sto. Nino here Monday morning.

Police identified the victim as Mark Paulo San Diego Manaysay, 24, and a resident and councilor of Malolos.

Witnesses told police that Manaysay’s gray sports car was speeding when he crashed into three houses and a jeepney.

He died on the spot due to severe head and neck injuries. Reports said rescuers had to use a cutter to get him out of his car, which was totally wrecked and parts were scattered due to the strong impact.

Relatives of the victim arrived at the site of the accident and were emotional.

The victim’s friends said Manaysay was a good and hardworking SK official. “He wanted to be a model politician and a good public servant someday,” they said.

Reports added that some netizens noted that his latest profile photo was an omen of his death. (Freddie C. Velez)

